Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign exchange authorities were found to have sold roughly six billion dollars in foreign currency in the second quarter to protect the value of the Korean won.According to data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, foreign exchange authorities sold a net five-point-97 billion dollars in the foreign exchange market between April and June for market stabilization.The amount of foreign exchange net transactions has been posting negative figures for the eighth quarter since the third quarter of 2021.The won-dollar rate has risen from one-thousand-301-point-nine won on March 31 to one-thousand-317-point-seven won on June 30.The BOK and the finance ministry have been disclosing the difference between total purchase and total sale of foreign currency since the third quarter of 2019.