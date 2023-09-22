S. Korea Adds 5 Golds at Asian Games Wednesday

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo captured his second gold at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.
Hwang finished first in the final of the men’s 200-meter freestyle at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena with a time of one minute 44-point-four seconds to break his own record and set the new Asian Games record.
Hwang now has two golds to his name in this year’s Games after winning the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay final on Monday evening.
Hwang also added a bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay about an hour after the end of his 200 meter freestyle race.
In Taekwondo, Park Woo-hyeok captured gold in the men’s 80-kilogram weight class at Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, beating Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan 2-0.
In fencing, the team of Heo Jun, Ha Tae-gyu, Lee Kwang-hyun and Im Cheol-woo grabbed the gold medal in the men’s team foil competition, beating China 45-38 to win the team event for the second consecutive time at the Asian Games.
The women’s team epee defeated Hong Kong 36-34 to win the first gold in the event at the Asian Games in 21 years.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s national football team defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals, setting themselves up for face-off against China on Saturday.