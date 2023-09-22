S. Korea Adds 5 Golds at Asian Games Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo captured his second gold at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.Hwang finished first in the final of the men’s 200-meter freestyle at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena with a time of one minute 44-point-four seconds to break his own record and set the new Asian Games record.Hwang now has two golds to his name in this year’s Games after winning the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay final on Monday evening.Hwang also added a bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay about an hour after the end of his 200 meter freestyle race.In Taekwondo, Park Woo-hyeok captured gold in the men’s 80-kilogram weight class at Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, beating Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan 2-0.In fencing, the team of Heo Jun, Ha Tae-gyu, Lee Kwang-hyun and Im Cheol-woo grabbed the gold medal in the men’s team foil competition, beating China 45-38 to win the team event for the second consecutive time at the Asian Games.The women’s team epee defeated Hong Kong 36-34 to win the first gold in the event at the Asian Games in 21 years.Meanwhile, South Korea’s national football team defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals, setting themselves up for face-off against China on Saturday.