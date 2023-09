Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol promised the government’s best efforts to support the livelihoods of the people as he wished the nation a happy Chuseok holiday.President Yoon, along with first lady Kim Keon-hee, released a video message on Thursday, the first day of the holiday, expressing hopes that people will share the abundance of the Korean thanksgiving celebration with their loved ones.Yoon also expressed gratitude to the soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers who are carrying out their duties even during the long holiday.The First Lady said that she is deeply grateful to those helping people in need, adding that she will always be with them to spread warmth everywhere in the society.