N. Korea Amends Constitution with Advancement of Nuclear Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has reportedly adopted a constitutional amendment enshrining its policy on nuclear force.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the Supreme People’s Assembly held a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.The release said that the body unanimously adopted the revision of the constitution stipulating more advanced development of nuclear weapons to ensure its rights to existence and growth as well as to deter war while protecting regional and global peace.The amendment comes a year after North Korea enacted a new nuclear law allowing the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.Addressing parliament, Kim reportedly said that the new stipulation in the supreme law of the state is a most appropriate measure that thoroughly meets the immediate demands of the present day as well as the prospective demands for the development of a socialist country.Kim said that the U.S. is maximizing its threats of nuclear war against North Korea by operating the Nuclear Consultative Group and resuming large-scale nuclear war joint military exercises with South Korea, and by deploying strategic nuclear assets around the Korean Peninsula on a permanent basis.Kim reportedly vowed to strengthen solidarity with countries standing against the U.S. hegemony.