Overseas Travelers for Chuseok Holiday Likely to Triple from Last Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

Over one million people in the nation are expected to take advantage of the extended Chuseok holiday with a trip abroad.More than one-point-two million people are expected to use Incheon International Airport between Wednesday and next Tuesday, with 170-thousand on Wednesday alone.The daily average number of travelers using the airport is likely to nearly triple compared to last year’s Chuseok holiday and almost reach the figure seen during the 2019 holiday, before the outbreak of COVID-19.The daily figure is likely to peak at over 180-thousand on Sunday, the fourth day of the holiday, as travelers return from or depart for overseas trips.The airport plans to deploy 260 personnel to deal with congestion from the expected surge in the number of travelers, checking parking lots and traffic conditions in real time while strengthening safety management.The airport is advising travelers to visit its website or mobile application before their departure to confirm flight information and to arrive earlier than usual.