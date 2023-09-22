Candidates for New KBS President Narrowed to 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The candidates for the new head of the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) have been narrowed to three, including two with previous connections to the company.The KBS board of directors said that it held a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the resumes of 12 applicants before settling on the final three candidates – Lee Young-poong, the former head of KBS' new project planning department, Choi Jae-hun, the former head of a KBS labor union, and Park Min, an editorial writer of the Munhwa Ilbo.The board plans to pick the final candidate in a meeting set for next Wednesday and request approval from President Yoon Suk Yeol, in accordance with the law dictating that the KBS chief is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing and appointment by the president.The term for KBS president is three years, but the new head will serve until December 9, 2024, the remainder of the term for former President and CEO Kim Eui-cheol, who was dismissed on September 12.