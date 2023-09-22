‘Strong S. Korea-US-Japan Response Will Deter N. Korea’s Nuke Program’

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry said that South Korea will deter North Korea’s nuclear development with an overwhelming response with the U.S. and Japan as well as sanctions and pressure on the regime with cooperation from the international community.The ministry issued the position on Thursday after North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament adopted a constitutional amendment to enshrine its policy on nuclear force in a two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday.The North’s Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously adopted the revision to the constitution stipulating more advanced development of nuclear weapons to ensure its rights to existence and growth as well as to deter war while protecting regional and global peace.The unification ministry said that the move appears to have revealed Pyongyang’s intent not to give up its nuclear weapons and its strong will to advance its nuclear capabilities.North Korea stipulated its nuclear possession in its constitution in 2012 and enacted a nuclear law authorizing the preemptive use of nuclear weapons in September last year.The ministry reaffirmed that the nuclear use by North Korea will be met with an end to the regime.