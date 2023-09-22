US Army Pvt. Travis King Arrives Home after Release by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Army Private Travis King is back on U.S. soil after being returned to U.S. custody weeks after he crossed into North Korea.Citing a Defense Department official, CNN reported that King flew in on a military plane and landed at Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.A CNN camera captured what appeared to be the soldier escorted off the plane and briefly talking with officials waiting on the ground.Two officials told CNN that King is expected to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio to undergo psychological assessments and debriefings.The Associated Press said that King will also get a chance to meet with his family under constant surveillance by the military as his legal status remains complicated due to his deliberate and voluntary dash into enemy hands.AP said that while King was officially declared absent without leave, the Army did not slap him with the much more serious offense of desertion so it remains unclear what disciplinary action he may face.North Korea announced Wednesday that it decided to expel King 71 days after he illegally crossed into the country from South Korea during a civilian tour at the border area in July.