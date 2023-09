Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes competing in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China celebrated the Korean thanksgiving of Chuseok in a joint ancestral memorial service.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee organized the event at a hotel in Hangzhou on Friday, the day of Chuseok, that was attended by officials and medalists, such as the fencing teams and gold medalist e-gamer Kim Gwan-woo.The participants held ancestral rites, ate together and hoped for success and even greater performances in the remainder of the Asian Games, while also thanking everyone back home for their support and interest in the tournament even during Chuseok.The Games, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off its 16-day run last Saturday to continue through October 8.As of Friday afternoon, South Korea had 24 gold, 24 silver, and 40 bronze medals for a total of 88 podium finishes so far.