DP Chief Proposes Talks with Yoon

Written: 2023-09-29 12:39:11Updated: 2023-09-29 14:28:37

DP Chief Proposes Talks with Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has proposed one-on-one talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The opposition chief made the suggestion in a Facebook post on Friday while recuperating from a prolonged hunger strike, stressing that politics is about acknowledging and respecting different ideas and creating new paths acceptable to the public through dialogue and compromise.

Lee proposed an end to political wrangling at least until the regular parliamentary session in December as well as a focus on tackling livelihood issues.

He hoped that himself and the president can meet with no strings attached and hold candid talks on state affairs in order to swiftly execute what they can.

The DP chair said such a meeting will send a good signal for economic recovery and that he expects a forward-looking decision by the president.

Lee has proposed similar talks with Yoon several times since taking office as the chair of the main opposition in August of last year, but to no avail.

The embattled DP chief was spared pretrial detention on Wednesday after the prosecution sought a warrant as it attempts to build a corruption case against him in a move he has claimed to be politically motivated.
