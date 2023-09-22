Menu Content

Blinken: Russia’s Actions in Ukraine Reverberating Regionally in Asia

Written: 2023-09-29 12:39:20Updated: 2023-09-29 14:49:47

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that support for Ukraine from Asian partner countries simultaneously conveys a message to China regarding its pursuit of military, economic and diplomatic dominance.

Speaking at The Atlantic Festival, an event hosted by the U.S. magazine The Atlantic on Thursday, the top diplomat responded to a question about Beijing’s ultimate motive, saying that the country has an extraordinary history and the current rhetoric indicates a desire to recover what they believe is their rightful place on the international stage.

On the war in Ukraine, Blinken said that allowing Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine with impunity sends a message to other prospective aggressors that there are no consequences, which is why countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are actively supporting Kyiv.

Blinken said that their efforts demonstrate an understanding of the global stakes involved and have considered that the actions of Russia could be replicated in the Asia-Pacific region by another dominant country, leading to the realization that their actions and messages will have an effect on future dynamics.
 
The secretary also mentioned the recent Camp David summit with Seoul and Tokyo, saying that the U.S. is not only striving for trilateral efforts to resolve issues but also to bring South Korea and Japan closer in the process, a lasting outcome with its own momentum that will continue.
