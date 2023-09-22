FM Park Visits Chatham House, Houses of Parliament in London

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin pledged efforts to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with Britain in the Indo-Pacific region during an official visit to the UK.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Park gave a speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London on Wednesday, and said that Seoul will step up coordination with like-minded nations to realize its vision as a global pivotal state that contributes to freedom, peace and prosperity.Park noted the rise in South Korea's global status in a relatively short period of 70 years from a nation of poverty following the Korean War to its current status as a donor state known for its economic and technological advances, attributing the prosperity achieved to the rules-based international order.On Thursday, the top diplomat visited King's College London and held a round-table discussion with experts and students on the topics of diplomacy under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the 140th anniversary of Seoul-London ties.Park said both countries are liberal democracies sharing the values of rules-based order and human rights and stressed the importance of cooperation among like-minded nations in the face of a complex global crisis.According to the ministry, Park also visited the Houses of Parliament and discussed preparations for President Yoon's state visit to Britain scheduled in November.