Photo : YONHAP News

Whiskey imports in South Korea are anticipated to hit a new high this year following a 40-percent on-year rise in inbound shipments from January to August.According to data by the Korea Customs Service, imports of whiskey products came to 22-thousand-799 tons during the first eight months, up 40 percent from the same period last year.A continuance of the trend to the end of the year would result in a record that surpasses the previous of 27-thousand-379 tons logged in 2002.The spike is led by the growing prevalence of drinking at home coinciding with whiskey's rising popularity among young people favoring a unique taste and experience.The monetary value of the imports saw an on-year increase of just five-point-seven percent through August at 183 million U.S. dollars, indicating that high-end whiskey imports have given way to more cost-conscious selections, which are often enjoyed as highball cocktails mixed with sparkling or tonic water.