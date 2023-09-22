Congestion on Seoul-bound Expressways to Peak at 4 p.m. Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on expressways nationwide all throughout Saturday as people travel back home on the third day of the extended six-day holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 9 a.m., the travel time to Seoul for passenger cars is six hours and ten minutes from southern port city Busan, five and a half hours from Ulsan, five hours from Gwangju, four hours 50 minutes from Daegu, three hours from the east coast city of Gangneung and two hours from Daejeon in the central region.Congestion that began around 7 to 8 a.m. is expected to peak at 4 to 5 in the afternoon before eventually letting up at 1 to 2 a.m. the following day. Meanwhile, traffic on the opposite southbound lanes, those who are traveling out of Seoul, is expected to peak before noon and let up at 9 to 10 in the evening.Some five-point-four million vehicles are expected to hit the road Saturday including 400-thousand leaving the capital region headed to the provinces and 520-thousand returning to the Seoul metropolitan area.The long holiday combining Korean thanksgiving Chuseok and National Foundation Day lasts through Tuesday.