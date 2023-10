Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Bang Moon-kyu held talks with the president of Cabo Verde in the African island nation on Friday and urged support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.According to the ministry, Bang, as President Yoon Suk Yeol's special envoy, paid a courtesy call on President Jose Maria Pereira Neves at the presidential palace in Praia and discussed bilateral cooperation in agriculture, economy, trade and investment and energy infrastructure.He also delivered Yoon's letter to President Neves, seeking Cabo Verde's backing for Seoul's expo bid.Minister Bang earlier met with the African nation's finance minister, Olavo Avelino Garia Correia, and discussed economic cooperation in various sectors.The two sides also signed two memorandums of understanding on cooperation on agricultural machinery and enhancing personnel and information exchanges.