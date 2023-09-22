Heat-related Deaths Quadruple This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of suspected heat-related deaths nearly quadrupled this year from nine last year to 32, as the number of days of sweltering heat recorded the fourth highest this year.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the cumulative tally on heat-related illness patients so far this year stands at two-thousand-818, a one-point-eight fold jump from one-thousand-562 during the same period last year.By region, Gyeonggi Province saw the largest number of patients at 683 followed by Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces.By date, August 3 recorded the highest number of patients at 133 nationwide with daytime highs reaching 38-point-four degrees Celsius in Gangneung and 33-point-eight in Seoul.By gender, male patients far outnumbered women by three and a half fold.By age, people in their 50s accounted for the largest portion at over 21 percent of the total while seniors 65 and older took up 29-point-five percent.By occupation, those working outdoors such as laborers, farmers and fishermen suffered the most. Over 79 percent of all heat illness patients fell ill outside including at workplaces, in fields and roads.