Team Korea Adds Gold in Swimming, Esports at Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed two gold medals in swimming and esports at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Friday as Koreans back home celebrated the Chuseok holiday.Kim Woo-min won gold in the men's 400-meter freestyle with a time of three minutes 44-point-36 seconds.It was his third gold, making him the first triple gold medalist for South Korea at the 19th Asian Games and only the third South Korean swimmer ever to nab three gold medals at a single Asiad.In the inaugural esports competition, Team Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 to take the historic gold in the League of Legends even without star player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, who did not play due to ill health.The previous day, gamer Kim Gwan-woo also won gold in Street Fighter V.On Friday, Korea added bronze medals in gymnastics and table tennis, to name a few. In women's basketball, South Korea beat North Korea 81-62 to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals.In the medal standings as of Friday, South Korea ranked third with 26 gold, 28 silver and 48 bronze medals after ceding second place it maintained for the fifth day to Japan, which added nine golds on Friday alone.