Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jungkook's second solo single titled "3D" released on Friday has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 100 countries and regions, according to his management agency Big Hit Music.The new song has topped the chart in the U.S., UK, Canada, Italy and Japan as of 8 a.m. Saturday.The instrumental and alternate versions, released with the title track, also ranked second and third on the charts in many countries.The music video for "3D" has surpassed ten million views on YouTube in 15 hours. The song has also debuted in the upper ranks on the Melon Top 100, the number one music chart in South Korea despite its release falling on the Korean thanksgiving day of Chuseok.The R&B pop number features American rapper Jack Harlow.Jungkook made his solo debut with the digital single "Seven" in July.