Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Kim Chae-yeon has finished first in the short program at the Nepela Memorial, one of the International Skating Union's Challenger series events.In the women's single event held Friday Korea time in Slovakia, the 16-year-old received a combined 67-point-42 points for technical element and program component. Canadian Madeline Schizas also landed the exact same score but Kim's higher technical point pushed her up in the ranking.Fellow South Koreans Lee Hae-in, who won silver in the World Championships in March, and You Young came in third and fourth respectively.On the men's side, Cha Jun-hwan finished second in the short program with a score of 83-point-91, following a jump error.The free skating event takes place Saturday after which the final medals will be determined.The ISU Challenger is one notch lower than the Grand Prix series.