Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin rallied support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan during his visit to Paris Thursday and Friday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the top diplomat on Thursday met with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the global body overseeing the World Expo, and asked for advice on South Korea's bid.The secretary general expressed hope for good results in the vote selecting the winning city later this year.Park also held a luncheon with Paris-based ambassadors of seven BIE member nations and asked for their support.Also on Friday, he held a round-table meeting with experts at the French Institute of International Relations on the topic of South Korea's diplomacy as a global pivotal state. In this meeting, Park explained Seoul's vision of contributing to global freedom, peace and prosperity and reiterated his pitch on the World Expo bid.