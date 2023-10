Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur reached the milestone of 200 goals in Europe after scoring a goal in an English Premier League match on Saturday.The club captain scored a goal in the 36th minute of the match against Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, helping his team’s 2-1 victory. Son was replaced in the 23rd minute of the second half.Son scored a double in the previous league match against Arsenal last Monday.With his sixth goal of the season, Son has now scored a total of 200 goals on the European stage since his pro debut with Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga in 2010.Son netted 20 goals for Hamburger, 29 for the Germany-based Bayer Leverkusen and 151 for Tottenham.