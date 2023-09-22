Menu Content

Sports

Written: 2023-10-01 12:17:26Updated: 2023-10-01 14:08:48

S. Korea Wins First Gold in Roller Skating at Hangzhou Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won a gold medal in roller staking at the Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Jeong Byeong-hee finished first with 19 points in the men's ten-thousand-meter point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, beating Zhang Zhenhai of China by five points. Jeong’s compatriot, Choi In-ho, finished third with eleven points.

It marks the country’s first gold from the roller sport since the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Including Jeong’s gold, South Korea has so far captured 27 golds, 29 silvers, and 53 bronzes, ranking third in the medal standings after China and Japan.

In the women’s football quarterfinals, South Korea lost to North Korea 4-1 and failed to reach the semifinals, which is the first time in 25 years since the 1998 Bangkok Asiad.

In diving, Woo Ha-ram grabbed silver in the men’s synchronized three-meter springboard, the ninth medal at the Asian Games since 2014, while Lee Won-ho and Kim Bo-mi combined for the bronze medal in the ten-meter mixed team air pistol event.
