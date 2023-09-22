Congestion on Seoul-bound Expressways to Peak at 5 p.m. Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion is continuing in parts of the north-bound expressways Sunday as people travel back home on the fourth day of the extended six-day holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, congestion on Seoul-bound expressways is expected to peak at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before eventually letting up between 11 p.m. and midnight.As of 11 a.m., the travel time to Seoul for passenger cars is six hours and seven minutes from the southern port city of Busan, five hours and seven minutes from Daegu, four hours and 20 minutes from Gwangju, two hours and 14 minutes from Daejeon, and three and a half hours from the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.Traffic on south-bound expressways is expected to be relatively light on Sunday.As of 11 a.m., the travel time from Seoul to Busan is estimated at four hours and 35 minutes, Daegu at three hours and 35 minutes, Gwangju at three hours and 20 minutes, and Gangneung at three hours and six minutes.