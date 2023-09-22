N. Korea's Top Diplomat Slams UNSC Meeting over Constitutional Amendment on Nuclear Policy

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's top diplomat has blasted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for convening a meeting on Pyongyang's measure to bolster the policy of nuclear force in its constitution.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui strongly criticized the United States and its follower nations for convening the closed-door UNSC meeting on Friday to condemn the country's "sacrosanct constitutional activities and measures to enhance self-defense capabilities."Choe reportedly said that the North strongly condemns the unlawful and reckless actions of hostile forces, including the United States, which denounces the North’s legitimate exercise of sovereignty as a provocation and threat.She added that Pyongyang considers such actions a direct challenge to the sovereignty of North Korea and an intervention into the internal affairs of a sovereign state.The top diplomat stressed that as long as the imperialist United States exists, nuclear weapons are the North’s fateful choice, warning that any attempt to deny or encroach on North Korea’s status as a nuclear state will be considered the gravest infringement on sovereignty and an unconstitutional act that forces Pyongyang to abandon its constitution.The United Nations Security Council convened a closed-door meeting after North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly held a two-day meeting last week and adopted a constitutional amendment enshrining a policy on nuclear force.