Inter-Korea

S. Korea: N. Korea Will Never be Recognized Nuclear State

Written: 2023-10-01 13:44:38Updated: 2023-10-01 13:52:13

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said that North Korea will never be recognized as a nuclear state, and its nuclear possession will only strengthen sanctions from the international community.

A ministry official issued the warning on Sunday, a day after North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Son-hui issued a statement claiming that the North's possession of nuclear weapons is an act of exercising its sovereignty.

The official said that the international community clearly prohibits North Korea from developing nuclear weapons and missiles.

The official added that North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons and missiles, ruining the lives of its residents and threatening the peace and stability of the international community, including the Korean Peninsula.

The official criticized Pyongyang for continuing to make false claims to justify its nuclear and missile development.

The remarks came after North Korea's top diplomat blasted the United Nations Security Council for convening a closed-door meeting to condemn the North's recent move to enshrine its nuclear force policy in its constitution.
