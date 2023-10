Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Choi Gwang-ho captured the gold medal in roller skating at the Asian Games in China on Sunday.Choi finished first in the men's one-thousand-meter sprint event at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou with a time of one minute and 29-point-497 seconds.His compatriot Jung Cheol-won secured silver with a time of one minute and 29-point-499 seconds.In the women's one-thousand-meter sprint final, Lee Ye-rim grabbed bronze with a time of one minute and 38-point-750 seconds.