S. Korea Wins Asiad Gold in Men's Team Golf

South Korea outplayed Thailand to secure the men's team golf Asiad gold medal for the first time in 13 years at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.Comprised of Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Jang Yu-bin, and Cho Young-woo, the South Korean men's golf squad beat the Thai team by 25 strokes, shooting a total of 76-under-par over four days.Hong Kong won the bronze medal one stroke behind Thailand.South Korea's previous gold in the men's team golf event dates back to 2010.South Korea managed to medal in all four separate medal golf events at the Hangzhou Asian Games.Im clinched the men's individual silver medal one stroke behind gold medalist Taichi Kho of Hong Kong. Despite all four Korean male golfers finishing in the top six, Im was the only one to reach the podium.In women's team golf, South Korea won the silver medal six strokes behind Thailand and Yoo Hyun-jo claimed the bronze medal in the women's individual event.As of Monday morning, South Korea had 30 gold, 35 silver, and 60 bronze medals.