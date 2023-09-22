S. Korea Bests China to Win Women's Badminton Team Gold

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea beat badminton powerhouse China to clinch the women's badminton team Asiad gold medal on Sunday, marking the first such feat in 29 years.South Korea blanked China 3-0 in the best-of-five final match winning six consecutive games on the center court at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.This comes as South Korea's first Asian Games title in women's team badminton since 1994 when they secured their inaugural Asiad gold by defeating Indonesia in the final at the Hiroshima Asian Games.In subsequent Asiads, South Korea settled for silver, trailing China in 1998, 2002, and 2014. Sunday's win also marks the first time in 29 years that Korea beat China at the Asian Games.The team competition final comprises of three singles matches and two doubles.World No. 1 An Se-young opened the final by beating 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Yufei Chen in two sets, then Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee partnered to beat world No. 1 Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia in two sets.No. 18 Kim Ga-eun sealed the deal winning what could have been an uphill battle against No. 5 Bingjia He in two sets.Korea managed to reach the podium in both badminton team medal events, following the men's team silver on Saturday.The singles events are scheduled to begin on Monday.As of 11 a.m. Monday, South Korea has nabbed 30 gold, 36 silver, and 60 bronze medals so far.