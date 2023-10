Photo : KBS News

Two-time defending champions South Korea defeated host nation China in the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at the Asian Games to earn a seat in the final four.The national team, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, won the knockout match 2-0 against China at Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on Sunday.In the 18th minute, Hong Hyun-seok, midfielder for the Belgian club KAA Gent, secured the first goal with a curling free kick from outside the right edge of the box.The score was doubled by Song Min-kyu, attacker for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in the 35th minute. After Gimcheon Sangmu forward Cho Young-wook crossed the ball to the front of the net, the ball slipped away from the Chinese goalkeeper's hands and Song found an open net to tap the ball in.Vying to become three-time defending champions, South Korea will face off Uzbekistan in the semifinals starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Korea time.