Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of auto taxes in arrears held by foreigners residing in South Korea have neared ten billion won, or around seven-point-four million U.S. dollars in 2022.Citing data from the interior ministry on Monday, the office of ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chung Woo-taik said auto taxes imposed on foreign residents jumped 21-point-four percent from 40-point-five billion won in 2020 to 49-point-two billion won in 2022.Taxes collected rose 22-point-two percent in the same period to 39-point-six billion won, while taxes in arrears expanded 23-point-five percent to 97-point-five billion won.The ratio of amounts in arrears held by foreigners also increased from one-point-77 percent in 2020 to two-point-27 percent in 2022.An Uzbek national residing in Incheon had the highest amount of 26-point-one million won in arrears, followed by two Russians in Gyeonggi Province each with 21-point-two million won and ten-point-one million won.