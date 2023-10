Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin urged Britain to play a bigger diplomatic and military role in the Indo-Pacific ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit in November.In an interview with British daily The Times on Monday, Park said South Korea shares key values with Britain, having shared benefits in promoting regional peace and stability.The minister welcomed London's decision to redeploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth supercarrier to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, while expressing support for the trilateral AUKUS security pact involving Australia, the UK and the U.S.Referring to Taiwan's launch of the first domestically built submarine last month, the daily said South Korea is seeking to build its first locally built aerial carrier with assistance from Britain.Calling Britain a global power, the minister said Seoul anticipates a mutually reciprocal and close cooperative relationship with London in the region.