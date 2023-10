Photo : YONHAP News

The basic rate on the subway system in the Seoul metropolitan area will be raised by 150 won to one-thousand-400 won, or around one U.S. dollar, starting Saturday.According to the Seoul city government on Monday, the rate hike will be enforced for the entire subway system operating in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province.Basic fares for youths will increase 80 won to 800 won, and for children by 50 won to 500 won.The hike also applies to chargeable commutation cards. The rate for cards that apply deduction for every 20 kilometers traveled will increase from 55-thousand won to 61-thousand-600 won and from 117-thousand-800 won to 123-thousand-400 won for cards without deductions.