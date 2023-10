Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon inspected the streets of Seoul's Myeongdong area during the 2023 Seoul Welcome Week that has resumed for the first time in four years.According to city officials on Monday, Oh checked up on programs allowing foreign tourists to get a first-hand experience of Korean traditional games and dessert the previous day. The mayor inspected sanitation and display of price tags at street shops.He pledged to continue such inspections of sanitation and crack down on overpricing by lodging facilities at the city's major tourist zone as part of efforts to establish a positive perception of Seoul as a global tourism city.The mayor also visited ongoing festivals throughout the city to show support to organizers and to listen to citizens' opinions for improvement.The 2023 Seoul Welcome Week, which began last Thursday, is set to run through Thursday of this week.