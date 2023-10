Photo : YONHAP News

Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has begun accepting complaints of damage from the discharge of wastewater from the quake-crippled facility.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Monday, TEPCO began receiving cases by phone and through an office in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, north of the Fukushima plant.The Ishinomaki office is also offering separate counseling to those struggling to sell their goods due to the water discharge.The plant operator plans to compensate for declines in sales and prices of fisheries and agricultural products in the wake of the release and related rumors, and costs incurred in responding to import bans imposed by foreign countries.China has enforced an all-out ban on seafood imports from Japan since the water discharge into the Pacific Ocean began on August 24. Russia is reportedly considering a similar ban.