Photo : YONHAP News

LPGA rookie Ryu Hae-ran won her first title after a wire-to-wire run at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday.Ryu clinched her inaugural LPGA title carding a 19-under 194 after three rounds, three strokes ahead of runner-up Linnea Strom of Sweden.After two bogeyless rounds on Friday and Saturday, Ryu was able to keep her lead during the final round despite carding two bogies in the first nine holes by adding an eagle on the par-5, 14th on Sunday.Ryu's maiden title comes on her 20th start of the rookie campaign after she earned her LPGA Tour card last December.Ryu's title marks the first LPGA win from a South Korean golfer since May when Ko Jin-young won the Cognizant Founders Cup.