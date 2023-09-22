Menu Content

Congestion on Seoul-bound Expressways Gradually Eases Up

Written: 2023-10-02 17:45:15Updated: 2023-10-02 17:47:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion on major expressways is gradually improving on Monday as people travel back home on the fifth day of the extended six-day Chuseok holiday that runs through Tuesday. 

The Korea Expressway Corporation had expected congestion on Seoul-bound expressways to peak at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. before eventually letting up between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The agency estimated that about four-point-84 million vehicles would be on the road nationwide on Monday with around 52-thousand vehicles traveling to and 46-thousand from the Seoul metropolitan area. 

While the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was five hours and eleven minutes at 1 p.m. today, the respective travel time as of 5 p.m sped up to approximately four hours and 40 minutes, according to Korea Expressway Corp. 

As of 5 p.m., the time was estimated at four hours and ten minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and around three hours and 29 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju. 

Traffic on south-bound expressways is expected to be relatively light on Monday.
