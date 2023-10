Photo : KBS News

Traffic volume on major highways across the nation remains relatively low on the last day of the six-day Chuseok holiday.As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the estimated travel time for the 320 kilometer drive from the southern port city of Busan to capital Seoul stands at around four and a half hours.Driving from the southeastern city of Ulsan to Seoul is estimated to take four hours and ten minutes.As for those driving from the eastern coastal city of Gangneung to the capital, they would be behind the wheel for around two hours and 40 minutes.Similar travel times are estimated for those hitting the road heading to these parts of the nation from Seoul.