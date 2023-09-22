Menu Content

US Underlines China's Role in Getting N. Korea to Return to Diplomacy

Written: 2023-10-03 11:11:25Updated: 2023-10-03 12:48:37

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

The U.S. State Department has underlined China’s role in easing tensions and getting North Korea to return to diplomacy. 

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday that China is “uniquely positioned to use its influence” with Pyongyang to call on the reclusive state “to take de-escalatory steps and to return to diplomacy.”

Miller said Washington will continue to encourage Beijing to use such influence to any degree that is possible.

On Russia, the spokesperson said Washington remains concerned about increased ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, particularly when it comes to any potential transfer of weapons between the North and Russia. 

Miller also commented on reports that Washington has informed Moscow of its plan not to invite President Vladimir Putin to the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco.

The official said Putin is not going to be in San Francisco in November while citing that the U.S. will honor its sanctions rules and regulations in extending invitations.
