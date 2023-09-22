S. Korea Defeats North to Win 1st Asiad Table Tennis Gold in 21 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea grabbed its first Asian Games gold medal in table tennis in 21 years on Monday. Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee defeated North Korea's top ping-pong duo in the women’s doubles finals at the Asian Games.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Sound bite: Asian Games Women’s table tennis doubles finals (Oct. 2 / Gongshu Canal Sports Park)]South Korea's Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee won the nation's first Asian Games gold medal in table tennis in 21 years.The duo defeated North Korea’s Cha Su-young and Pak Su-gyong 4-1 in the women’s doubles finals held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou Monday night.Jeon and Shin dominated the match, winning the first two games 11-6 and 11-4. North Korea managed to win the third game 12-10 but South Korea clinched victory by securing the fourth and the fifth 12-10 and 11-3.This marked the first time in 33 years the two Koreas faced each other in table tennis in the Asian Games since the men’s doubles finals in Beijing in 1990.With this latest victory, South Korea finished competing in all table tennis events, winning a total of eight medals, including one gold, two silver and five bronze.This is the greatest achievement since the 2002 Busan Games where South Korea picked up eight medals, including two gold.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.