Photo : YONHAP News

Three-time defending Asian Games baseball champions South Korea has advanced into the Super Round after beating Thailand.The national team, led by head coach Ryu Joong-il, defeated Thailand 17-0 to grab a cold game victory at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of Hangzhou on Tuesday.With the latest win, South Korea is runner-up in Group B trailing Chinese Taipei.Team Korea will now face the number two team in Group A at 1 p.m. Thursday for its first Super Round match before competing against the number one team in Group A at 1 p.m. on Friday.Meanwhile, the South Korean men’s basketball team lost to China 84-70 in the quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on Tuesday.It marked the first time in 17 years that South Korea failed to earn semi finals berth in the Asian Games.