Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Go players have won the gold medal in the men's group competition at the 19th Asian Games in China.While five matches took place simultaneously for the final team competition Tuesday at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall in Hangzhou, South Korea's nine-dan Shin Jin-seo, Shin Min-jun and Park Jeong-hwan first won their games against China to secure the gold.Korean players won the men's team title at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China in 2010 when the game of Go was last played as a medal sport.