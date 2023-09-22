Top Office Has No Comment on DP Chair's Call for Talks with Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has effectively rejected the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung’s proposal of one-one-one talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.An official at the top office told reporters on Tuesday that there is “nothing to say” when asked about the DP’s repeated calls for a meeting between Lee and Yoon.The top office, which has been lukewarm about the president meeting the DP chair who is both under investigation and on trial, appears to have effectively turned down the main opposition’s call for the meeting.Lee has proposed talks to Yoon on multiple occasions, most recently offering a one-on-one meeting with a primary focus on addressing livelihood concerns last Friday.Amid a series of resignations by presidential aides to run in next year’s general elections, the official denied media reports that the top office created a list of staffers to stand, adding that preparations are simply being made in advance due to the considerable time required to fill vacancies.