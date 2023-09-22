Financial Regulators of Seoul, Tokyo to Restart Routine Meetings in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities from South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume regular shuttle meetings in December for the first time in seven years since 2016.The agreement was made in a meeting of Seoul’s Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Kim Joo-hyun and Japan’s Financial Services Agency Commissioner Teruhisa Kurita in Japan on Tuesday.The FSC said that the meeting between the heads of financial regulators was held amid the normalization of Seoul-Tokyo relations with the resumption of shuttle diplomacy between their leaders, adding that it is the first meeting of its kind since 2015.The two agencies will resume their regular meeting in Seoul on December 19 and 20.During Tuesday's meeting, Kim and Kurita also agreed that their agencies will share experiences and views on climate change and the digitization of financial services.They also discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation in efforts to stabilize and foster financial markets.