Photo : KBS News

The 28th Busan International Film Festival, or BIFF, will kick off on Wednesday night for a ten-day run in the southern port city.Actress Park Eun-bin will host the opening ceremony set for 6 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center, while Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho will be greeting guests as the host of this year’s BIFF amid continued vacancies in leadership roles within the organization.This year’s BIFF will screen 209 films from 69 countries at four theaters in the city, with “Because I Hate Korea” by South Korean director Jang Kun-jae opening the festival.Ten pictures, including films from South Korea, Japan, China and Bangladesh, will vie for the awards in the New Currents competition section.The festival will close next Friday with Chinese director Ning Hao's black comedy "The Movie Emperor," starring iconic Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.