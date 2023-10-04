Defense Ministry: Attempted Nuke Use Spells ‘End of N. Korean Regime’

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has warned that North Korea will face the "end of its regime" upon any attempt to use nuclear weapons in the wake of Pyongyang’s recent move to enshrine its nuclear policy in its constitution.The ministry issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday, saying that South Korea and the U.S. are maintaining a combined readiness posture that can overwhelmingly respond to any attack from the North.The ministry criticized North Korea’s revelation of its ambition to advance its nuclear capabilities despite the dismal conditions of its people by adopting a constitutional amendment enshrining its nuclear policy.Last week, the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly adopted the revision stipulating more advanced development of nuclear weapons, coming a year after the enactment of a new nuclear law allowing the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.Calling the move a "serious threat" to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, Seoul’s defense ministry said that it will further isolate the regime and deepen the suffering of its people.