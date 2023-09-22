Menu Content

Economy

Diesel Tops 1,700 Won per Liter for First Time in 9 Months

Written: 2023-10-04 10:21:31Updated: 2023-10-04 10:24:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Local diesel prices surpassed 17-hundred won per liter for the first time in nearly nine months.

According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the average price of diesel sold at pumps nationwide rose zero-point-11 won from a day ago to 17-hundred-point-03 won, or roughly one dollar and 25 cents, per liter.

The figure topped 17-hundred won for the first time since January 8, when it marked one-thousand-702-point-48 won.

The average price of diesel climbed above 21-hundred won per liter in July of last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before stabilizing in the 13-hundred won range this June year, but is on the rise again.

The average price of gasoline, meanwhile, is on the verge of exceeding 18-hundred won per liter for the first time in about 14 months, standing at one-thousand-796-point-32 won as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Amid soaring global oil prices, local gasoline and diesel prices rose for the 12th consecutive week.
