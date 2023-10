Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's relay team won the bronze in the 4x100-meter relay at the Asian Games on Tuesday to claim the country's first medal in the event in 37 years.The four-member team of Lee Jeong-tae, Kim Kuk-young, Lee Jae-seong and Ko Seung-hwan finished the race at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium behind China and Japan tying the national record time of 38-point-74 seconds in the process.It is the first time that South Korea won a medal in the event since coming in third in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.Kim, who made his Asian Games debut in 2010, provided guidance to his teammates based on his experience not only in four consecutive Asiad competitions but also five appearances in the World Championships and one in the Olympics.The athletics veteran, who holds a national record time of ten-point-07 seconds in the men's 100-meter event, attributed Tuesday's medal win to maintaining trust in oneself and among team members.