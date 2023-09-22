Gov't to Review Anti-Pyongyang Flyer Issue after Ruling against Ban

Photo : KBS News

The government says it will review the issue of sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea in accordance with the Constitutional Court's ruling last week that the ban on the activity is unconstitutional.Seoul's unification ministry said on Wednesday that it will take into account the Constitutional Court's decision that guarantees freedom of expression.Asked about concerns over the North's provocations and public safety in inter-Korean border areas due to such propaganda activity, the ministry said appropriate measures will be made as necessary in line with related laws.Pledging efforts to communicate with the public on the matter, the ministry urged area residents against anxiety as the government maintains a strong deterrence and response posture against Pyongyang's provocations.There was no “request for restraint” citing safety concerns that was previously included in statements on the activity by the administration, which did oppose a general ban on sending leaflets.Last Tuesday, the nine-member bench ruled as unconstitutional a part of Article 24 of the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, thereby invalidating the imposition of a maximum three-year prison sentence or fine of up to 30 million won for violators of the leaflet ban.