Unification Minister: Conditions for Inter-Korean Exchange Monitored

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho said Seoul is closely observing conditions for an inter-Korean exchange, such as North Korea's return to international organizations like the United Nations.Kim, who is visiting Germany to attend events marking the 33rd anniversary of German unification, noted to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that the North, which had locked down its borders due to COVID-19, has attended the Asian Games and resumed trade with China.Stressing the need to resume cross-border exchanges, the minister said Seoul remains open to providing humanitarian assistance, regardless of the political or military situation, so long as transparency is guaranteed.Calling inter-Korean unification a "future full of uncertainties," the minister said it could be achieved through preparation and efforts to create a favorable environment.Earlier, Kim attended a ceremony in Hamburg to celebrate the 33rd German Unity Day, where he sought Berlin's support for Seoul's vision of peaceful unification during talks with Federal Commissioner for East Germany Carsten Schneider and Peter Tschentscher, president of the German Bundesrat.