Photo : Getty Images Bank

The state spy agency says a North Korean hacking organization recently conducted attacks targeting South Korean shipbuilding companies in a likely bid to reinforce the regime's naval power.In a press release on Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said it had detected multiple attempts by the hacking group between August and September.The operation typically involved the infiltration of systems through computers run by IT maintenance or repair contractors, or the dissemination of phishing emails to employees within the companies to install malware.The NIS said the hack attempts are believed to follow regime leader Kim Jong-un's recent order to construct a medium- to large-sized warship, and urged the shipbuilding industry to check up on their security systems and thoroughly manage them.